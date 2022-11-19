Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 327.11% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Otonomo Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

OTMO stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

About Otonomo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,332,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,757,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.