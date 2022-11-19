PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

