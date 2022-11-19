PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13,250.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $20,213,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.