Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,962 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

