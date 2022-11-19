Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

