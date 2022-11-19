Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) PT Raised to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.67 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. Parkit Enterprise has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

In other Parkit Enterprise news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$57,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,368.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,996.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

