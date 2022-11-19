Patricia Gallup Sells 4,800 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PC Connection Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
