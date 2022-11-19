Patricia Gallup Sells 4,800 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PC Connection Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

About PC Connection

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

