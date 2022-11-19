Paul Leblanc Sells 12,890 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

