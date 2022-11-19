Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

