PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $141,875.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.40.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.