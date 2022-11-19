PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $141,875.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

