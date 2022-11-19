Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 955,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 20,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

