Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $291,720.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00.

Penumbra Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $191.28 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 6.5% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

