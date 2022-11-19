Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $218.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $191.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

