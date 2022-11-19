Peter Coleman Acquires 15,971 Shares of Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Peter Coleman acquired 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$15.71 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of A$250,920.38 ($168,402.94).

Allkem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

