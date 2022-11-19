Peter Kimberley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) insider Peter Kimberley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,760.28).

Tandem Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.67) on Friday. Tandem Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 671.60 ($7.89). The stock has a market cap of £16.97 million and a PE ratio of 679.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Tandem Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

