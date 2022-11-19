Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 446,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $326,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $108.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.