Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,647 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after buying an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,974,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 1,494,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

