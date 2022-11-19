Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

IPG stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

