Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

