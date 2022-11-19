Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

FANG stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

