Pictet Asset Management SA Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.32% of C4 Therapeutics worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.97.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

