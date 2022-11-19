Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

