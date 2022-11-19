Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.