Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 27,267 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,267 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

TAP opened at $53.50 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.