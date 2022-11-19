Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 99,852 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,852 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.10% of Cameco worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

