Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

