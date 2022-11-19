Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 315.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PXD opened at $249.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

