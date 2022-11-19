Piper Sandler Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $214.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

