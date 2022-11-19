PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $83.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

