Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $865.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

