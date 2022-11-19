Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

