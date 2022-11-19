POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 617.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

