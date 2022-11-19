Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.51). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.23. The firm has a market cap of £944.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,215.56.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 45,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £50,216.10 ($59,008.34).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

