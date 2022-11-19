Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
