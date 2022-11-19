Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

