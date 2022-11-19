Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Prime Medicine Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
