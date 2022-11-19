Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.