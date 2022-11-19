Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,768 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of WEX worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 762.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

