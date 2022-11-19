Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,452 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.