Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 403,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Matador Resources worth $30,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,080,000 after acquiring an additional 884,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

