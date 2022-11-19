ProFrac Holding Corp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProFrac in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

ProFrac Price Performance

About ProFrac

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $25.36 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.