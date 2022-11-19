PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.30 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.56.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

