Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 465,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 313,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,785 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

