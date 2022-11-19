Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,346,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

