Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LAB)

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

