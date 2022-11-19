Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.51 per share.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

