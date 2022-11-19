Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

