Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COF stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

