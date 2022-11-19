Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Issued By B. Riley

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $457.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

