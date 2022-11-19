Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Reduced by Analyst

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

