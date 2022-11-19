QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Head to Head Analysis

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -583.99% N/A -136.06% Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 6.85, indicating that its share price is 585% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $70,000.00 2.43 -$380,000.00 ($3.48) -0.23 Hagerty $619.08 million 4.71 -$46.36 million ($0.57) -15.35

QDM International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QDM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hagerty beats QDM International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. In addition, it also provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

